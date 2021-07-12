Glencore’s (GLNCY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Glencore from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. Glencore has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

