Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174,759 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for 1.0% of Woodline Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $45,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,623,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,712,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.31. The company had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.67.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

