Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.30. The company had a trading volume of 103,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

