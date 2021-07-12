Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,459,000 after acquiring an additional 284,092 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 260,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 926,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,140,000 after buying an additional 23,217 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,997,000 after purchasing an additional 79,248 shares in the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $82.22. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,289. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

