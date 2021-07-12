Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 1,351 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,579 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 206,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $19,881,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.33. 148,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,490,515. The firm has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.93. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

