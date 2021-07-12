Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Position Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,991 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.92% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 349.9% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 219,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 170,640 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 365.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 41,108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 29,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NORW opened at $14.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

