Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 426.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,500 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Globalstar by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 402,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Globalstar by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 476,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 106,161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Globalstar by 1,382.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 406,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globalstar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 66,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

