Gnosis Reaches Market Capitalization of $272.21 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $272.21 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for about $180.92 or 0.00546031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00052628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.78 or 0.00895691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

