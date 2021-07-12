Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) vs. Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Financial Contrast

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newmont has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Golden Minerals and Newmont’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -143.56% -89.15% -54.84% Newmont 21.77% 10.18% 5.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Golden Minerals and Newmont, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Newmont 0 4 7 0 2.64

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 94.92%. Newmont has a consensus price target of $69.18, suggesting a potential upside of 8.12%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Newmont.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Minerals and Newmont’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 17.00 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -8.43 Newmont $11.50 billion 4.46 $2.83 billion $2.66 24.05

Newmont has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newmont, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Newmont shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Newmont beats Golden Minerals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.