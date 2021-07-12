Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,135,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,331,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $45,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 54,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $19.25 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

