Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $45.19 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,444 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Fidelity National Financial worth $45,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $5,421,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,476,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,054 shares of company stock worth $14,282,661 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

