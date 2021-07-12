Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $47.97 Million Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $47,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,745 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $36,430,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $31,797,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $21,247,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $143.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 651.03 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $161.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $1,848,579.92. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $20,174,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 513,483 shares of company stock worth $72,171,213 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

