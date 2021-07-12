Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,360,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,837 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 4.24% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $43,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 433,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after buying an additional 314,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of KREF stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.54. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. Research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.