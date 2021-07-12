Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 44,066 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,066 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.11% of PS Business Parks worth $47,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 86,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 270,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,145 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,319,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

PSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE:PSB opened at $153.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.51. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.26 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.48.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $390,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $242,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,697 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

