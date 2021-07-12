Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,490,309 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $42,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.61.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

