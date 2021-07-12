Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.94.

Shares of FOOD opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of C$5.96 and a 52-week high of C$14.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$663.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

