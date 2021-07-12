GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GoodRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GoodRx will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GoodRx.

NYSE GDRX traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $31.96. 17,958 shares of the stock were exchanged.

In other news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 34,520 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $1,328,674.80. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 423,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $16,037,046.08. Insiders sold a total of 1,412,566 shares of company stock worth $48,668,834 over the last ninety days.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

