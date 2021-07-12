Gourmet Galaxy One Day Volume Hits $422,314.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 36% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $753,772.81 and approximately $422,314.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00053834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.33 or 0.00895480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005456 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

GUM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.