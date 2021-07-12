Graft (GRFT) Market Cap Hits $232,313.39

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Graft has a market capitalization of $232,313.39 and approximately $81,062.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graft has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.68 or 0.00622310 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001027 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

