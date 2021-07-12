Grant Pickering Sells 13,863 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NYSE:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NYSE:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 13,863 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $320,096.67.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Grant Pickering sold 1,137 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $25,070.85.

NYSE PCVX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 122,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,808. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

