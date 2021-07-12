Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00.

Shares of NYSE GO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.87. 15,223 shares of the company were exchanged.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

