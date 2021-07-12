Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $110.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $62.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.31. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

