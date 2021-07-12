Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,729 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,203,000 after purchasing an additional 810,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after purchasing an additional 367,144 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $6,727,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $5,632,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VSTO opened at $41.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.43. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VSTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

