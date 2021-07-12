Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 153.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,276 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 1,313.6% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 78,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEIX opened at $18.83 on Monday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $648.49 million, a P/E ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.76.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

