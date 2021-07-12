Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $897,000 Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

BANR opened at $52.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BANR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.