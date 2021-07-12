Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $939,000 Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,543 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 86,364 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 40,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 41,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 58,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

