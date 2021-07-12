Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 464,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 63,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,964,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 91,061 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after buying an additional 156,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNBR stock opened at $108.21 on Monday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.56. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

