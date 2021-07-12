Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 74.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 117,803 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 255,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,907,000 after buying an additional 558,786 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 24.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 173,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $46,888.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,714.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $186,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,514,529.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,761 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $53.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

