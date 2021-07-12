Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post sales of $102.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.26 million and the lowest is $101.30 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $129.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $414.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.20 million to $416.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $421.69 million, with estimates ranging from $416.98 million to $426.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.95 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

