Harmony (ONE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $841.88 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, Harmony has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0816 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $841.88 million and approximately $23.32 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00093816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00053694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.74 or 0.00888472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,100,909,879 coins and its circulating supply is 10,314,026,879 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

