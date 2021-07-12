Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harsco by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after acquiring an additional 904,895 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,634,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 5.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,464,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 128,477 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 30.2% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 421,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,814,000 after purchasing an additional 115,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on HSC shares. Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Harsco stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.15 and a beta of 2.17.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.