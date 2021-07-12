Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.68. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -60.15 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Harsco in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Harsco by 3,222.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Harsco in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

