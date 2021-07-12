Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.38.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,600. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.55. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

