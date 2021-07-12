Haven Protocol Price Hits $3.76 on Major Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $65.04 million and $708,198.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.76 or 0.00011008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,185.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,138.60 or 0.06255865 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $500.18 or 0.01463129 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.84 or 0.00394451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00144453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.13 or 0.00623450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00407626 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.01 or 0.00324719 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 17,283,050 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

