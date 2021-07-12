HBK Investments L P Acquires New Shares in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 209,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.09% of Cricut at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $1,588,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $13,853,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $1,854,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $33.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.83. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36.
In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $412,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,028,798 shares of company stock valued at $32,938,632 and have sold 118,301 shares valued at $2,366,020.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRCT. Barclays raised their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
