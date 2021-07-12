HBK Investments L P Acquires New Shares in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 209,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.09% of Cricut at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $1,588,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $13,853,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $1,854,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $33.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.83. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $412,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,028,798 shares of company stock valued at $32,938,632 and have sold 118,301 shares valued at $2,366,020.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRCT. Barclays raised their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

