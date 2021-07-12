HBK Investments L P Buys Shares of 350,001 Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 350,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.07% of Population Health Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000.

Shares of Population Health Investment stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

