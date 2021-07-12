HBK Investments L P Buys Shares of 453,748 Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 453,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,629,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,636,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

POW stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. Powered Brands has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Powered Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

