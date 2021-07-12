HBK Investments L P Lowers Position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

HBK Investments L P decreased its stake in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 1.52% of ACON S2 Acquisition worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,767,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWO opened at $9.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

