HBK Investments L P Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 400,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAIIU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter worth approximately $447,000.

Shares of KAIIU opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

