HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Colicity during the first quarter worth about $101,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth about $145,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth about $167,000.

OTCMKTS COLIU opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04. Colicity Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

