Head to Head Analysis: Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) versus Its Peers

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AYLA) is one of 202 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ayala Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.71 million -$30.15 million -2.69 Ayala Pharmaceuticals Competitors $602.51 million $28.09 million 21.49

Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ayala Pharmaceuticals. Ayala Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ayala Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1128 4479 9895 187 2.58

Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.62%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 31.80%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -899.65% -68.88% -60.56% Ayala Pharmaceuticals Competitors -22,371.86% -120.54% -31.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ayala Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.