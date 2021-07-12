Head-To-Head Contrast: Largo Resources (LGO) and Its Peers

Largo Resources (NYSE: LGO) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Largo Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Largo Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Largo Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo Resources 5.57% 2.80% 2.39% Largo Resources Competitors -108.44% -0.86% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Largo Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Largo Resources Competitors 330 1196 1413 31 2.39

Largo Resources currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.94%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential downside of 0.28%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Largo Resources and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Largo Resources $121.62 million $6.76 million 149.55 Largo Resources Competitors $1.38 billion -$60.93 million 11.67

Largo Resources’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Largo Resources. Largo Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Largo Resources beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil. It also holds 100% interests in the Northern Dancer Project, a tungsten and molybdenum property located in the Yukon, Canada; the Currais Novos Project, a tungsten project in Brazil; and the Campo Alegre de Lourdes project, an iron vanadium property in Bahia, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Consolidated Kaitone Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Largo Resources Ltd. in June 2004. Largo Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

