Head-To-Head Contrast: Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bumble and Rackspace Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million N/A $66.15 million N/A N/A Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 1.52 -$245.80 million $0.83 23.80

Bumble has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bumble and Rackspace Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53 Rackspace Technology 0 0 11 1 3.08

Bumble currently has a consensus target price of $64.87, indicating a potential upside of 21.70%. Rackspace Technology has a consensus target price of $27.95, indicating a potential upside of 41.54%. Given Rackspace Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Bumble.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble N/A N/A N/A Rackspace Technology -9.41% 14.18% 2.73%

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Bumble on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

