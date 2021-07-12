Head to Head Survey: Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) vs. Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Ingles Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Ingles Markets shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arko and Ingles Markets’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion 0.27 $13.19 million $0.14 60.79 Ingles Markets $4.61 billion 0.25 $178.60 million N/A N/A

Ingles Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Arko.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and Ingles Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko N/A -25.69% -1.69% Ingles Markets 4.76% 27.46% 11.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Arko and Ingles Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 Ingles Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arko currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 48.84%. Given Arko’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than Ingles Markets.

Volatility and Risk

Arko has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingles Markets has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ingles Markets beats Arko on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. The company also provides home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as organic, beverage, and health-related items. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 188 supermarkets under the Ingles name; and nine supermarkets under the Sav-Mor name in western North Carolina, western South Carolina, northern Georgia, eastern Tennessee, southwestern Virginia, and northeastern Alabama, as well as 109 pharmacies and 106 fuel stations. In addition, it is involved in fluid dairy operations and shopping center rental businesses. Ingles Markets, Incorporated was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

