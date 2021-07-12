Health Catalyst, Inc. (NYSE:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton Sells 62,984 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NYSE:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 62,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $3,491,832.96.

Shares of NYSE:HCAT traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.90. 434,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,120. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

