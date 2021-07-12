Health Catalyst, Inc. (NYSE:HCAT) Director Sells $307,692.79 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NYSE:HCAT) Director Anita Pramoda sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $307,692.79.

HCAT traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 452,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,120. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.