HedgeTrade Hits Market Capitalization of $344.40 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $344.40 million and $21,707.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002874 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005686 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000461 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00034419 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001208 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00048940 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001250 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004697 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

