Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives $69.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

HEINY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $59.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01. Heineken has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

