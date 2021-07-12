Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.53 Million

Analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to post $186.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.90 million and the highest is $192.10 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $119.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $752.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $749.06 million to $757.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $790.87 million, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $818.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLIO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.27. 3,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,109. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.66. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $79.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

