Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $26.07 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $18.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,701.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,350.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,759.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.